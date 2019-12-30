Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - December 30, 2019
SILVER COT REPORTS WERE DELAYED DUE TO THE HOLIDAYS:
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
101,030
38,608
22,600
68,772
154,099
12,815
-3,826
3,631
1,134
15,503
Traders
118
42
46
38
38
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
223,046
Long
Short
30,644
7,739
192,402
215,307
-836
1,436
16,744
17,580
15,308
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
176
110
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
© SilverSeek.com
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
101,889
36,642
46,772
78,617
167,550
14,863
-4,371
6,831
1,406
18,337
Traders
134
41
80
40
44
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
260,191
Long
Short
32,914
9,227
227,277
250,964
-450
1,853
22,650
23,100
20,797
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
204
139
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
© SilverSeek.com
COT Gold, Silver and US Dollar Index Report - December 30, 2019
About SilverSeek.com