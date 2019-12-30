  • Gold: 1,521.16 6.26
COT Silver Report - December 30, 2019

December 30, 2019 - 6:21pm
SILVER COT REPORTS WERE DELAYED DUE TO THE HOLIDAYS:

Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

101,030

38,608

22,600

 

68,772

154,099

12,815

-3,826

3,631

 

1,134

15,503

Traders

118

42

46

 

38

38

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

223,046

Long

Short

30,644

7,739

192,402

215,307

-836

1,436

16,744

17,580

15,308

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

176

110

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

101,889

36,642

46,772

 

78,617

167,550

14,863

-4,371

6,831

 

1,406

18,337

Traders

134

41

80

 

40

44

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

260,191

Long

Short

32,914

9,227

227,277

250,964

-450

1,853

22,650

23,100

20,797

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

204

139

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

COT Gold, Silver and US Dollar Index Report - December 30, 2019

