COT Silver Report - Dec 20, 2019

December 20, 2019 - 3:15pm
Silver COT Report: Futures

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

88,215

42,434

18,969

 

67,638

138,596

2,598

-2,441

160

 

55

7,866

Traders

115

36

43

 

39

35

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

206,302

Long

Short

31,480

6,303

174,822

199,999

1,231

-1,541

4,044

2,813

5,585

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

170

102

17 December, 2019

Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined

Large Speculators

Commercial

Long

Short

Spreading

 

Long

Short

87,025

41,014

39,940

 

77,211

149,213

3,401

-3,041

291

 

-757

8,471

Traders

132

38

78

 

42

41

Small Speculators

Open Interest

Total

Long

Short

237,541

Long

Short

33,364

7,374

204,177

230,167

931

-1,855

3,866

2,935

5,721

non reportable positions

Positions as of:

201

134

17 December, 2019

