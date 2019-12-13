Since 2003, SilverSeek.com has provided silver investors with the latest silver market news and information. This includes live silver prices, charts, articles, in-depth commentaries, silver stock updates, analysis and much more! SilverSeek.com also provides a growing platform of tools for our online silver community to connect and share silver information in a real time basis.
COT Silver Report - Dec 13, 2019
Silver COT Report: Futures
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
85,617
44,875
18,809
67,583
130,730
-3,624
5,861
280
1,184
-9,968
Traders
111
46
46
38
34
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
202,258
Long
Short
30,249
7,844
172,009
194,414
-1,389
278
-3,549
-2,160
-3,827
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
167
112
10 December, 2019
Silver COT Report: Futures & Options Combined
Large Speculators
Commercial
Long
Short
Spreading
Long
Short
83,625
44,055
39,649
77,969
140,741
-5,360
6,038
2,973
2,782
-10,135
Traders
122
52
77
41
39
Small Speculators
Open Interest
Total
Long
Short
233,676
Long
Short
32,433
9,230
201,243
224,446
-1,136
382
-742
394
-1,123
non reportable positions
Positions as of:
194
141
10 December, 2019
